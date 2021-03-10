EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Trading Up 6.3%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 379,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 732,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $238.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.