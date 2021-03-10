ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Up 8%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 1,499,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,926,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

