Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Up 11.7%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.01. 4,263,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,583,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Energous by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

