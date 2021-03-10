Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 1,829,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,529,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

