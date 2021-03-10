EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.08

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $95.28, with a volume of 10013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.51.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

