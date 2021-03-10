EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Down 5.9%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61. 2,943,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,100,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 875,090 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 294,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 138,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

