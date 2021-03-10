Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.50 and last traded at $93.99. Approximately 987,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,000,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.32.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

