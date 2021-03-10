EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0279 on Major Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $158,721.38 and approximately $2,286.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00053899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00752338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039634 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

