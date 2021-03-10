Enzyme Finance (MLN) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00052185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00727924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

