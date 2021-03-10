Equal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,637.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $328,296.96 and approximately $8,637.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00052758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00726644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,274,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

