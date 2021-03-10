Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock traded up C$3.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$140.67. 1,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.26.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62. Insiders have sold 5,603 shares of company stock worth $758,637 in the last quarter.

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

