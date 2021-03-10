Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

EQH opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

