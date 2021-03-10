Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

