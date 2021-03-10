Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $98,899.03 and $275,477.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00052307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00725194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00028414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

