Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $52,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $231.21 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.