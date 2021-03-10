ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0257 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. ESBC has a market cap of $674,318.17 and approximately $63,794.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,537,595 coins and its circulating supply is 26,258,291 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

