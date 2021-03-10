Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 6.7%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.12 and last traded at $129.07. 724,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 487,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 320,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

