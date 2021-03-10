Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Macquarie

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Macquarie from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVRI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,140. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

