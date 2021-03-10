Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $95.23 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $95.23 million and $21.86 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.97 or 0.00501371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.63 or 0.00532552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00075518 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,470,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,943,758,977 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.