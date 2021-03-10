Evofem Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 2,125 call options.

Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 463,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,957. The company has a market cap of $260.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 96,709 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

