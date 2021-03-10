Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.70 ($33.76).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.96 ($35.25) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.15.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

