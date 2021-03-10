Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

EVKIF stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

