Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post sales of $10.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $40.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.56 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exagen.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. 290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,072. The stock has a market cap of $259.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

