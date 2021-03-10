Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,446,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.