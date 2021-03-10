Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $257.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

