Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Up 6.4%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $459.03 and last traded at $457.17. Approximately 267,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 246,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,096,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $34,894,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

