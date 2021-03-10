FansTime Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $913,617.30 and $441,541.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

