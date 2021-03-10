Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Update

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of NYSE FMO opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

