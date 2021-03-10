Financial Contrast: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of StoneMor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and StoneMor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64% StoneMor -19.33% N/A -4.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for XpresSpa Group and StoneMor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A

XpresSpa Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.74%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than StoneMor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and StoneMor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.54 -$21.22 million N/A N/A StoneMor $289.52 million 0.76 -$151.94 million N/A N/A

XpresSpa Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneMor.

Summary

StoneMor beats XpresSpa Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of January 20, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 321 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 90 funeral homes in 17 states and Puerto Rico. The company is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.