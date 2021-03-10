Financial Review: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and CubeSmart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.88 -$76.00 million $0.39 87.28 CubeSmart $643.91 million 11.51 $169.12 million $1.69 21.96

CubeSmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weyerhaeuser. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78% CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Weyerhaeuser and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63 CubeSmart 2 4 3 0 2.11

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.54%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Weyerhaeuser on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

