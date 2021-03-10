FIO Protocol Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.17 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 746,102,008 coins and its circulating supply is 223,159,228 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

