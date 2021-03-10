First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend by 48.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $136.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.57.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Financial Northwest in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

