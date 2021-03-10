First Horizon Corp Buys 236 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.