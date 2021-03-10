First Horizon Corp Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 102,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

