First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 5.2% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 5,041,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,188,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on AG shares. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.