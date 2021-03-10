FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 178,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,187,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 360,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

FE stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

