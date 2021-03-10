FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.57.

Shares of FSV opened at $149.45 on Friday. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in FirstService by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FirstService by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FirstService by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FirstService by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 965,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,308,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

