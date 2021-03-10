Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading Up 5.7%

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 658,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 589,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106. 17.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

