FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

FPAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 100,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,026. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.20. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FlexShopper by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

