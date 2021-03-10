Flowchain Price Tops $0.0208 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $18,385.23 and $79,286.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.12 or 0.00727351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00038313 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.