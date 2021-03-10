Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.