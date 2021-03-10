Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (FVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

TSE:FVI opened at C$8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.30. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.76.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) alerts:

FVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian lowered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.