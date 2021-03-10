Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

