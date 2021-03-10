Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.08. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

