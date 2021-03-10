Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.97.

FRHLF stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.34.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

