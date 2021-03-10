fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $45.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,787,000.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

