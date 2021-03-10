Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($51.18).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.15.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

