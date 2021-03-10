FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 5.33.

In other news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.