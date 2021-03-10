Function X Price Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Function X has a market capitalization of $37.04 million and $718,391.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,414.63 or 1.00148439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00034892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00085615 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,599,898 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

