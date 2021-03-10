Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.16 million, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Funko by 7.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.